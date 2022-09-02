Former Parchman deputy warden sentenced for assaulting inmate

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WMC) - A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was sentenced for assaulting an inmate in 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a release.

On May 26, Melvin Hilson, 50, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Hilson pleaded guilty in federal court to willfully depriving an inmate of his constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment by repeatedly striking him and knocking him to the ground, which resulted in the inmate suffering a ruptured eardrum, abrasions to his ear and neck and prolonged headaches, the release says.

“This defendant abused his position as a corrections officer by unlawfully assaulting an inmate in his custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant violently assaulted the victim and violated the trust that we place in corrections officials to lawfully carry out their duties. The Civil Rights Division will continue to vigorously enforce our civil rights laws and hold jail and prison officials who break the law accountable.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, Hilson was working as a member of Parchman’s K-9 Unit at the time of the assault.

On or around Aug. 3, 2016, an inmate at Parchman known by the court as “J.T.”, was in a caged area inside of the medical unit, where he waited to be seen by a medical provider.

The Department of Justice says Hilson approached J.T. and struck him several times, knowing that there was no reason to use force and that J.T. did not pose any threat to himself or others.

The release says during the assault, Hilson knocked J.T. to the ground, picked him up, and then struck him and knocked him to the ground again. According to prosecutors, J.T. did not attempt to fight back or defend himself from Hilson’s assault.

Following the assault, Hilson falsified a report to conceal his unlawful actions and lied to Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators about his conduct, according to the Department of Justice.

“This prosecution and sentence demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that every person’s civil rights are protected under the Constitution, and corrections officials who abuse their position are not above the law that they have sworn to uphold,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner for the Northern District of Mississippi.

