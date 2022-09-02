Advertise with Us
First Alert to weekend thunderstorms & higher humidity

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy this morning and clouds will stick around all day today. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still reach the lower 90s. Humidity will remain low today, but it will climb over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 91 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: A few pop-up showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday afternoon and evening with a weather system sitting nearby. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will also be possible on Labor Day Monday, but it won’t be a wash out. An isolated afternoon shower can’t be ruled out on Tuesday or Wednesday either. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s all week.

