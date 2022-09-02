First Alert: There will be rain in the Mid-South over the Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system combined with an approaching cold front will keep clouds and place and bring rain to the Mid-South. Fortunately, rain will be scattered so the holiday weekend won’t be a washout, but most of the area will get rain before the holiday weekend is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a light Southwest wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a light to calm wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

