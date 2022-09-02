Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert: There will be rain in the Mid-South over the Labor Day weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system combined with an approaching cold front will keep clouds and place and bring rain to the Mid-South. Fortunately, rain will be scattered so the holiday weekend won’t be a washout, but most of the area will get rain before the holiday weekend is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a light Southwest wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a light to calm wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit.
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 2, 2022
Friday afternoon weather update
Friday afternoon forecast from Meteorologist Spencer Denton-September 2, 2022
Hurricane Danielle Satellite Imagery as of 2 PM CT Friday, September 2, 2022
Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2022 season
Stationary front brings rain chances for the Holiday Weekend
Chances for rain over the Labor Day Weekend