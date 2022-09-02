East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete.

The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state championship.

Due to the sanctions, the team was given these punishments:

All awards and trophies earned in the TSSAA post-season tournament series during those years must be returned. All contests where Wiseman participated are forfeited.

All money earned in the TSSAA post-season tournament series during those years must be returned.

Repayment must be made of TSSAA post-season tournament distributions for District, regional, sectional, and state tournaments during those years.

A total monetary sanction of $14,807.56 must be paid.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says it is reviewing the TSSAA’s decision.

“Unfortunately, the morale of current student-athletes may be impacted by the alleged violations that happened years ago, long before many of today’s student-athletes enrolled in the school,” MSCS said in a statement.

