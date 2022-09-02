Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball...
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete.

The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state championship.

Due to the sanctions, the team was given these punishments:

  • All awards and trophies earned in the TSSAA post-season tournament series during those years must be returned. All contests where Wiseman participated are forfeited.
  • All money earned in the TSSAA post-season tournament series during those years must be returned.
  • Repayment must be made of TSSAA post-season tournament distributions for District, regional, sectional, and state tournaments during those years.
  • A total monetary sanction of $14,807.56 must be paid.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says it is reviewing the TSSAA’s decision.

“Unfortunately, the morale of current student-athletes may be impacted by the alleged violations that happened years ago, long before many of today’s student-athletes enrolled in the school,” MSCS said in a statement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run

Latest News

Basketball
Memphis Hustle season opener set
Xavier Cullens
UofM football opens with youth up front
(Courtesy: PennLive)
Tiger men’s soccer falls at home to Xavier
Tennessee vs Ball State
Vols open college football season with big win over Ball State