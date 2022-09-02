Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Doctor: ‘It’s the oldest center dedicated to taking care of people with sickle cell disease’

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Dr. Ugochi Ogu, medical director of the Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk how sickle cell affects the body and how the Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center is helping patients diagnosed with sickle cell.

“It’s the oldest center dedicated to taking care of people with sickle cell disease,” Dr. Ogu said.

Dr. Ogu’s grew up in Nigeria, a country with the highest incidence of sickle cell in the world. It is why she has dedicated her career to helping patients with sickle cell.

Dr. Orgu said it is so important to know if you carry the sickle cell trait because it could be passed down to children. Individuals can have the trait, but not the disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

