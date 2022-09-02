Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2022 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Atlantic’s fourth named storm becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Season.

Hurricane Danielle now has maximum sustained winds to near 75 mph with higher gusts, making it a category 1 hurricane.

Danielle is also the latest first hurricane since 2013, according to Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach at Colorado State University.

#Danielle is now a #hurricane - the 1st of the 2022 Atlantic #hurricane season. This is the latest calendar year 1st Atlantic hurricane since 2013 (Humberto on 11 September). pic.twitter.com/VcO2CmPJ1H — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 2, 2022

The average date for the season’s first hurricane is August 11, however, there were no named storms during the entire month of August this year.

The last time the first hurricane of the season arrived this late was on September 11, 2013, with Hurricane Humberto.

Danielle is forecast to continue strengthening, with winds expected to hit 100 mph over the next 48 hours, which will make it category 2 storm.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land and is anticipated to weaken by early next week as it moves over cooler waters.

Although the hurricane season has been quiet thus far, don’t expect that trend to continue for too much longer because the peak of hurricane season is on the way.

An average hurricane season sees 70% of activity during the second half of the season, according Klotzbach.

Hurricane season ends on November 30, 2022.

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor these disturbances, so stay tuned for updates!

