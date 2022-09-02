Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2022 season

Hurricane Danielle Satellite Imagery as of 2 PM CT Friday, September 2, 2022
Hurricane Danielle Satellite Imagery as of 2 PM CT Friday, September 2, 2022(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Atlantic’s fourth named storm becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Season.

Hurricane Danielle now has maximum sustained winds to near 75 mph with higher gusts, making it a category 1 hurricane.

Danielle is also the latest first hurricane since 2013, according to Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach at Colorado State University.

The average date for the season’s first hurricane is August 11, however, there were no named storms during the entire month of August this year.

The last time the first hurricane of the season arrived this late was on September 11, 2013, with Hurricane Humberto.

Tropical Facts
Tropical Facts(WMC)

Danielle is forecast to continue strengthening, with winds expected to hit 100 mph over the next 48 hours, which will make it category 2 storm.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land and is anticipated to weaken by early next week as it moves over cooler waters.

Hurricane Danielle from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 2 PM CT Friday, September 2,...
Hurricane Danielle from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 2 PM CT Friday, September 2, 2022(WMC)

Although the hurricane season has been quiet thus far, don’t expect that trend to continue for too much longer because the peak of hurricane season is on the way.

An average hurricane season sees 70% of activity during the second half of the season, according Klotzbach.

Hurricane Season Peaks September 10
Hurricane Season Peaks September 10(WMC)

Hurricane season ends on November 30, 2022.

Read the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook here

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor these disturbances, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run

Latest News

Stationary front brings rain chances for the Holiday Weekend
Chances for rain over the Labor Day Weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
Small rain chances return over Labor Day weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 9/2
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to weekend thunderstorms & higher humidity