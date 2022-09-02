Chances for rain over the Labor Day Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unsettled pattern will take hold of the area this holiday weekend.

Before that, we have another day of great weather. Drier air still lingers across the area today, but that changes by the weekend.

5-Day Muggy Meter as of 12 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 (WMC)

Clouds will mix with a little sun Saturday with a pop-up shower possible. It will be more muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90. Isolated showers or storms are little more likely Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Expect more clouds and isolated showers or storms on Labor Day with highs in the 80s.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast as of 12 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 (WMC)

Rain chances will stick around each afternoon the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

No widespread severe storms are expected over the next 7 days. Temperatures next week we also be mostly in the 80s.

7-Day forecast as of 12 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor, so stay tuned for updates!

