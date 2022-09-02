Chances for rain over the Labor Day Weekend

Advertise with Us
Stationary front brings rain chances for the Holiday Weekend
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unsettled pattern will take hold of the area this holiday weekend.

Before that, we have another day of great weather. Drier air still lingers across the area today, but that changes by the weekend.

5-Day Muggy Meter as of 12 PM Friday, September 2, 2022
Clouds will mix with a little sun Saturday with a pop-up shower possible. It will be more muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90. Isolated showers or storms are little more likely Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Expect more clouds and isolated showers or storms on Labor Day with highs in the 80s.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast as of 12 PM Friday, September 2, 2022
Rain chances will stick around each afternoon the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

No widespread severe storms are expected over the next 7 days. Temperatures next week we also be mostly in the 80s.

7-Day forecast as of 12 PM Friday, September 2, 2022
The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

