Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Apps to help you find the perfect caretaker for your child

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare too. Twenty years ago, kid caretakers made single digits. Now teenagers are raking it in. According to The Wall Street Journal, babysitters are making double the minimum wage.

Parents say finding a babysitter the old-fashioned way, through friends, family, or your church, is now almost impossible. And due to the times, moms and dads are expected to pay up to $30 an hour for a good sitter.

Parents are turning to tech to help find the right fit for their young families.

The app Bambino connects families and sitters through their own Facebook networks, so whoever you hire, someone you know, knows them.

On UrbanSitter you can interview, book, and pay for a sitter all in one place. All sitters get a background check and are reviewed by the UrbanSitter team.

Care.com is designed for quick searches and messaging between parents and potential sitters.

Helpr lets you request a childcare provider with as little as three hours notice. Helpr professionals are required to pass an in-person screening, professional reference check, and background check.

But before deciding which way to go, research each site. The time spent will pay off when you know your little one is in good hands.

Care.com reports August is the most popular month for hiring babysitters. They also say the biggest mistakes parents make are ignoring references, not conducting their own background checks, offering low wages and combining housework with babysitting duties.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Fuel your passion and improve the world around you
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Best Life
Best Life: A new procedure called ‘PING’ can non-invasively remove faulty brain cells
Best Life
Best Life: A new procedure called 'PING' can non-invasively remove faulty brain cells