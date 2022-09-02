Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida

(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old boy.

Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen Saturday in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami.

He is described as 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

The child may be in the company of 45-year-old Jorge Morales, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Based on additional information provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Missing Child Alert issued Wednesday for the child has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or call 911.

