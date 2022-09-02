901 Day celebrates with the first ever Grizz Bash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 901 day celebration started with a packed crowd outside the Fed Ex Forum tonight for the 901 Day Grizz Bash.

The 901 Day Grizz Bash offered Family-friendly activities such as face painting, a dunk tank, and photo pops.

One Memphian said, “It gives us the opportunity to show that we’re here to have fun and celebrate our City without anything bad happening.”

The 901 Day also featured artists throughout the day, such as Big Boogie, 8Ball, MJG, Duke Deuce, and Royal Studios house band.

One Memphian said, “I’m looking for the 901 performers on stage like Big Boogie and them.”

The goal of the celebration was to celebrate all things Memphis.

“Everybody wants to be out here in Memphis. It’s 901. It’s important. Memphis right here. That’s where it needs to be at.”

There will also be a Redbirds jersey given out free to the first 5,000 fans on the September 24th Redbirds game.

