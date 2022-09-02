Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh

10 thousand CrimeStoppers award for a man that was killed during a carjacking in Raleigh.
10 thousand CrimeStoppers award for a man that was killed during a carjacking in Raleigh.(Arizona's Family)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking.

Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022.

Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive.

The victim’s car was found at Breezy Point Apartment Complex in Frayser.

A donor has put up an reward of $8,000 with a CrimeStoppers reward of $2000 to pay someone who has information leading to the suspect that killed Henderson.

Call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274) for any information on the suspect.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit.
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events

Latest News

Generic police lights
Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle with 3 kids inside, police say
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 2, 2022
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Friday afternoon weather update
Friday afternoon forecast from Meteorologist Spencer Denton-September 2, 2022