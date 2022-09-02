10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking.

Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022.

Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive.

The victim’s car was found at Breezy Point Apartment Complex in Frayser.

A donor has put up an reward of $8,000 with a CrimeStoppers reward of $2000 to pay someone who has information leading to the suspect that killed Henderson.

Call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274) for any information on the suspect.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.