Woman found dead in street after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning, Memphis police say.

Officers were called to an area of Oakville Drive, not far from Lamar Avenue, where a woman was found in the street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a possible suspect. If you have any information that may help, call 901-528-CASH.

