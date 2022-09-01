Woman found dead in street after shooting
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning, Memphis police say.
Officers were called to an area of Oakville Drive, not far from Lamar Avenue, where a woman was found in the street.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word on a possible suspect. If you have any information that may help, call 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.