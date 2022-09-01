UofM receivers ready to prove their worth vs Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - In the game of pitch and catch, both Memphis and Mississippi State are in really good hands heading into the College Football Opener Saturday at Starkville.

Both Will Rogers for the Bulldogs and Seth Henigan for the Tigers are on the Manning Watch List for the Nation’s top Quarterback going into the season. But, who will step up for the Tigers to catch those passes with All AAC Receiver Calvin Austin graduated to the NFL?

Besides that crazy punt return TD against the Bullies, Austin caught 9 passes for 109 yards and 2 other touchdowns.

Eddie Lewis was second in receiving yards to Austin last season.

He says Henigan will have plenty of targets to feel confident to throw to. And adds he is one of them.

“Everybody gets a chance to go out and prove to the world that we got some guys in there, and it wasn’t just Calvin, you feel me? Everybody knew what it was, and I said this in previous interviews, we had to be a supporting cast to someone who, you can’t replace that,” said Lewis. “So, everybody knows what’s about to come around the corner. We got some guys who could take over any game, Javon Ivery, Joe Scates. I can go down the list. Koby Drake. So, any given time, any given Saturday, somebody’s going to make a top catch, whatever day it is. I’m confident in the room. Confident in the team. Confident in my quarterback.”

”I know them a lot better,” said Henigan. “And they know me a lot better, so that, obviously helps with throwing the ball and the trust factor. And, just the whole game. Just trusting the quarterback. That’s pretty big in my opinion.”

Tigers vs Bulldogs in the College Football Opener is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville.

