Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

University of Memphis granted $2.2 million to study sunflowers

The University of Memphis will use the grant to study the Sunflowers capitulum.
The University of Memphis will use the grant to study the Sunflowers capitulum.(University of Memphis)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis was granted $2.2 million from the National Science Foundation Division of Integrative Organismal Systems to study sunflowers.

UofM’s Dr. Jennifer Mandel, associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, will study the genomics of inflorescence development and evolution in the sunflower family.

The grant money will be used to purchase the latest genomic technologies to help discover the genes that control how the sunflower head inflorescence, or capitulum, develops and evolves.

Jennifer Mandal stated what the University would use the money for, “You see, the sunflower ‘flower’ is actually a group of flowers that resemble a single flower, and all members of the family have this trait. Our project will generate new genomic resources and tools that will be important for studying the evolution of the capitulum, plus aid future efforts to alter and improve inflorescence structures in crops, both in the sunflower family and others.”

Mandel also says that the money will help sunflowers and crops because so little is known about the genes in capitulum development, and understanding how inflorescences develop could help with food security with crops.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Demarcus Hull
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide

Latest News

Lacameron Hunt, 18.
Lyft driver carjacked by high school passengers, police say
Valencia Vasquez, 24, and Andrew Jones, 18.
2 arrested after shooting at car full of people, killing 1
MLGW
MLGW recommends staying with TVA, board and City Council to decide
Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones
Affidavit: 3 charged after officer ambushed, shot during stolen vehicle investigation, 7 guns seized