St. Jude celebrates 901 Day with special fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 Day has even more meaning for a hospital in Bluff City.

It kicks off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and St. Jude wants you to help cure childhood cancer and celebrate Memphis!

The world’s leading hospital treating childhood cancer St. Jude is marking 901 Day as a way to raise awareness for the devastating disease but also give thanks to the city that has housed and supported it for decades.

According to cancer.gov while childhood cancer is rare it’s the leading cause of death beyond infancy for children and adolescents.

On St. Jude’s website, they have a 901 Day page where it sets you up to give a donation of $9.01 to their mission of treating and researching childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases while patients and families pay nothing.

St. Jude will host a walk run at the end of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Sep. 24 at Shelby Farms Park.

Our own Joy Redmond will emcee that event.

