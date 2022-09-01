Rent prices could ease as house prices drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With home prices falling, is rent finally stabilizing?

Rental prices are now headed down in much of the country, but some cities remain way up, including Memphis.

Brian Carberry, managing editor for Rent., joined Action News 5′s Andre Douglas at the digital desk to talk about rent price trends being seen across the U.S. and what consumers should expect for the rest of the year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

