Parking and traffic details for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the continued redevelopment of Liberty Park, there are a few things patrons should prepare for on game day of the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Details of game day parking and traffic plans are below:

Stadium parking lots

All stadium lots, including Tiger Lane, ADA, Red, Blue, Gold, Silver, Pink and Tan lots are pre-sold and only accessible with the appropriate parking pass.

Tailgating is permitted on the property of designated areas.

Tailgating and general parking will open Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m.

There are four primary routes designed to provide the most efficient travel onto stadium property.

Those lots and their directions are as follows:

Parking pass holders for Red and ADA lots should travel south on South Hollywood from Union Avenue to enter Access No. 4 onto the stadium property.

Parking pass holders for Gold and Blue lots should travel east on Central from East Parkway to enter Access No. 7 onto the stadium property.

Parking pass holders for Tiger Lane should travel along East Parkway both north and south to enter Access No. 8 onto the stadium property.

Parking pass holders for Pink, Tan and Silver lots should travel along Southern Avenue both east and west to enter Access No. 11 onto the stadium property.

Stadium-operated off-site game day “cash” parking lots

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will operate two off-site parking lots on game day that will accept cash or credit card.

These lots will open simultaneously as the stadium’s parking lots for the game, and tailgating is only permitted at Tobey Park.

The lots and their directions are as follows:

Parking at the Southern at Hollywood lot located at 499 S. Hollywood St. will cost $20 per vehicle on Friday, Sept. 9, (opens at 10 a.m.) and $30 per vehicle on Saturday, Sept. 10 (opens at 8 a.m.). Tailgating is not permitted. Patrons should travel north on South Hollywood from Southern Avenue to enter the parking area.

Parking at Tobey Park located at 2599 Avery will cost $20 per vehicle. Tailgating is permitted. Patrons should travel west on Central and enter the parking area before the South Hollywood and Central intersection. Parking is also sold in packages upon entry: $200 3-day (4 space) package for Thursday, Sept. 8 (opens at 10 a.m.) $150 2-day (4 space) package for Friday, Sept. 9, (opens at 10 a.m.) if available $80 1-day (4 space) package for Saturday, Sept. 10, (opens at 8 a.m.) if available



Independent off-site game day “cash” parking lots

The following area partners will operate game-day cash-only parking.

Tailgating is not permitted in these lots.

Opening times and prices vary per lot.

These lots also generally open two to three hours before kick-off:

Christian Brothers University , Central Avenue entrance Patrons should travel east on Central from East Parkway to enter either parking area.

Maxine Smith Steam Academy/Middle College , 750 E. Parkway Patrons should travel east on Central from East Parkway to enter either parking area.

Memphis-Shelby County School Board ,160 S. Hollywood Patrons should travel south on North Hollywood from Union Avenue to enter either parking area.

Binswanger Glass, 340 S. Hollywood

Rideshare companies (Uber, Lyft, etc.)

Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will pick up and drop off passengers at two designated locations: Tiger Lane and East Parkway.

Park and ride shuttle service from the University of Memphis campus

Campus pick-up and drop-off will be at the Central Avenue parking lot at 3854 Central Avenue.

The services include free parking and round-trip shuttle services to and from the stadium.

The cost is $10 per person.

Cash or credit card is the only payment that will be accepted.

The shuttle will begin four hours before kick-off and runs continuous routes until one hour after the game concludes.

Stadium drop-off and pick-up will be located at the Hollywood and Southern lot at 449 South Hollywood Street.

MPD will manage the dedicated shuttle routes.

Tents will be located at each pick-up location for fans to purchase rider tickets for the buses.

The shuttle service will begin for each football game four hours before kick-off and run continuous routes until one-hour post-game.

Tents will be located at the pick-up location for fans to purchase rider tickets for the buses.

Park and ride shuttle from Downtown Memphis (operated by MATA)

Free rapid shuttle service for Southern Heritage Classic patrons from Downtown will run from noon to midnight, running every 20 minutes.

Pick-up locations are the Peabody Hotel at 149 Union Avenue and the Sheraton Hotel at 250 N. Main.

Patrons will be dropped off at Tiger Lane for the game and returned to AutoZone Park.

Memphis Police Department traffic control

MPD has developed a comprehensive traffic plan tailored for the football game to accommodate the many changes to the Liberty Park area.

MPD Traffic Operations will support clockwise traffic flow along East Parkway, Central, Hollywood and Southern Avenue.

Additional officers, traffic equipment and signage will be along the perimeter and area of the stadium to assist with directions and traffic flow.

MPD will also manage the dedicated shuttle routes for the Park-N-Ride service for pre-game ingress and post-game egress.

As implemented last year, post-game egress will have one-way traffic flow on Southern Avenue between Early Maxwell and Highland Street.

Visit the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium website for more details.

