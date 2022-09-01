MLGW recommends staying with TVA, board and City Council to decide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Is it the beginning of the end of a multi-year process for MLGW? The question is whether the utility company will stick with its power supplier Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

MLGW and its consulting firm is recommending staying with TVA.

After decades of relying on TVA for its power supply, MLGW is considering another 20-year contract. That recommendation was given to the MLGW Board of Commissioners on Thursday.

“It’s not a done deal by any means,” MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young said.

Next, MLGW leadership will write up a resolution for the board to accept the proposal for a contract with TVA and reject the 25 other bids. Then, Memphis City Council will have to sign off because the contract exceeds five years.

It’s the length of the contract that may have MLGW officials getting pushback, but Young said TVA’s long-term proposal was the most cost effective. Customers could save $32 a year for the first five years.

After seeing what inflation did to utility costs this year, there’s no guessing what the next 20 years of economics will look like.

“What we’re trying to do going through this process is mitigate the impact as much as we can,” Young said. “We don’t have total control over that. We can’t guarantee what the price will be in the future under any of these scenarios.”

“We know the status quo is not going to work for us. We need MLGW to be more transparent,” President of Memphis Community Against Pollution Justin Pierce said. “We need to make sure whoever is providing Memphis’ power is prioritizing renewable [energy], prioritizing lower wealth people.”

Activists say they weren’t able to understand the proposals MLGW considered or if TVA was the best choice because none of the 26 bids were released.

Young said those bids are now available here.

The public will have at least 30 days to give input about the recommendation before the board considers it.

The City of Memphis released a statement saying it’s aware of the recommendation and it looks forward to look at all the bids and talk with the city’s energy consultant before any decision is finalized.

