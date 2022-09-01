MLGW is in need of modernized water systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is in standing by, ready to send crews to Jackson, Mississippi, to help fix their broken water treatment system.

Both cities have century-old infrastructures. And Memphis experienced its own water crisis last year when several wells and pumps faltered during an extended stretch of freezing weather. We often take for granted that Memphis tap water is some of the best in the country. Action News 5 toured one of MLGW’s water treatment stations back in the 90′s, and our crew revisited the same facility today. The process through which we get our drinking water hasn’t changed. The trick for MLGW is modernizing a system that is as old as Jackson’s.

The Sheahan plant near the University of Memphis is one of 10 MLGW water pumping stations providing clean drinking water for more than 440 thousand customers in Memphis and Shelby County.

“So what happens is, this pulls water out of the Memphis sand aquifer,” MLGW V.P. of Engineering Nick Newman said, gesturing to a large green pipe outside the pumping station. It is one of 10 wells at Sheahan station, bringing water up from the aquifer 500 to 1000 feet below the surface.

The water moves from the wells to the aeration facility nearby, where the air is circulated to remove iron and volatile organic chemicals. From there, the water goes to the filtration building, where ten filter pools clean the water using rock and sand. Chemicals, including bleach, to kill bacteria and fluoride are added.

The water’s then stored in a reservoir. Giant blue pumps housed inside the main building at the pumping station send the water out to homes and businesses.

The hardest part of the job?

“Just keeping old pumps running,” said Newman, “keeping up with new technology. A lot of our pumps are older, so you can’t get parts for them.” The Sheahan Water Pumping Station opened in 1932. It originally ran on coal and steam. Today, it’s operated with electricity. MLGW’s water employees sympathize with their counterparts in Jackson, who are dealing with a broken, 100-year-old water system.

“We contacted them today to see what resources they might need from us,” said Newman, “they’re going to need mechanics, electricians, and operators on the plant side,” Newman said. Jackson gets its water from the surface, from rivers, whereas MLGW pulls pristine water from aquifers under the ground. The treatment methods are very different.

“They have a lot harder and more difficult and more expensive method to get their drinking water than we do,” he said. MLGW has 140 wells total, including eight new ones installed since the 2021 cold weather water crisis. Installing a new well isn’t cheap; it costs $1.4 million per well.

One hundred three wells were operating on Wednesday, August 31, enough, said Newman, to meet the average demand of 140 million gallons of water a day for Memphis and Shelby County.

“We have a good conservation effort in Memphis. We actually use less water than we used to, so conservation efforts with low flow toilets and faucets and things like that have really helped with the overall consumption and conservation of water in Memphis.” MLGW’s 5-year plan, implemented in 2019, includes $121 million dedicated to improving the water system. The state of Tennessee is providing another $38 million to replace filters and modernize a department that Newman said is already the envy of others.

“You can ask any water professional around that knows Memphis’ system and knows how lucky we are to be where we are,” he said, “and the great job that our guys do to keep this system running. They would all love to have the source we have here in Memphis. We have a pretty simple process.”

State water experts from TDEC, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, are in town this week inspecting MLGW’s facilities, something that’s done every two years. And for the first time ever, the Environmental Protection Agency inspected MLGW’s water treatment system earlier this year. Newman said the EPA found no major problems.

MLGW tests 40,000 water samples a year, with testing done daily at wells and pumping stations throughout the city. The utility also provides water sample testing for individual customers at no charge.

