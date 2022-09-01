Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother was loading groceries into her car at Target on Wednesday when two armed men ambushed her and her one-year-old baby, forcing them to travel to a nearby ATM to withdraw money.

Around noon, Memphis police responded to the robbery at Target located off Highway 64 where they were told that the victim was with her baby, loading groceries, when two men approached them, armed with a handgun.

The men forced the mother and the child to enter their car, then drove to the Regions Bank at 7790 Highway 64, forcing the mother to withdraw $800 from the ATM.

The suspects then released both the mother and her child.

Police say they assume the suspects left the scene and used the stolen cash to shop at Walmart.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

The photos of the suspects and their vehicle are attached.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

