Memphis Grizzlies to host 901 Day event at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies want to celebrate 901 Day with the city, highlighting local staples with an event Thursday night in the FedExForum plaza.

The ‘901 Day Grizz Bash” will be from 5-9 p.m. Local food vendors, shops, artists, music and more will be at the free event for people to enjoy.

“It’s going to be epic,” said Memphis Grizzlies Hype Man B.L.J. “We’re going to have food trucks, we’re going to have artists. We’re going to have Big Boogie, Duke Deuce, 8-ball & MJG, Royal House Band will be in the building, so you have to go ahead and come on down here to the FedEx Forum. You want to know how much it cost? Free!”

The event is kid friendly with inflatables and face painting. A local artist will also be present to help kick off the start of the 2022-2023 basketball season.

“Brandon Marshall is a local artist. You can see his artwork and murals al across the city,” explained Memphis Grizzlies Game Night Emcee, Dustin Starr. “Also, he painted the Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Mural, and he’s going to be back to paint a new one for the upcoming season.”

There will also be free parking in the garage attached to FedExForum.

Other free events across Memphis will also celebrate 901 Day Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.