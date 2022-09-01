Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him

Man shoots suspect in the thigh after being held at gun point.
Man shoots suspect in the thigh after being held at gun point.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots the suspect who kidnapped him after fighting to gain gun control.

On August 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault case on Lamar Avenue.

The victim advised Memphis Police that he was parked on Lamar Avenue when the suspect Tyler Harris went to the passenger side of his 2013 Ford Edge and pointed a handgun at his head, telling him, “Let’s Go.”

The man drove Harris to Regions Bank, where he fought Harris to gain control of the handgun.

The victim was shot in the pinky while scuffling with Harris, while the suspect was shot in the right thigh.

After the scene, The man could identify Tyler Harris as the one who had assaulted and kidnapped him.

Harris is being charged with Aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Demarcus Hull
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide

Latest News

On day one, newly sworn-in District Attorney Steve Mulroy has a backlog of hundreds of cases to...
Nearly 500 pending trials await newly sworn-in District Attorney Steve Mulroy
A man was arrested after a foot chase with police officers.
Man arrested after fleeing from police officers
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Parking and traffic details for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 1, 2022