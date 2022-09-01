Man arrested after fleeing from police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police conducting a traffic stop as the Infiniti Q40 matched the vehicle from a shooting of an officer the previous day.

On Aug 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., officers patrolled the area on Raines Rd; and found a Infiniti Q40 that matched the description and an Infiniti G35 following each other.

The police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles, but both drivers fled the scene.

The officers later found the Infiniti Q40 wrecked on Bishop Gate, where officers saw the suspect leave the vehicle.

After a brief foot chase, police were able to arrest Drama Compton.

Officers found a black Glock 26 Gen5 9mm handgun in Compton’s care and a Michael Kors backpack with six bags of marijuana.

The police also ran the vehicle’s car tag, which came back that the vehicle had been stolen on 08/02/2022.

Compton is being charged with Theft of Property, Evading arrest with a motor vehicle, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a firearm, resisting arrest, evading arrest on foot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.