Lyft driver carjacked by high school passengers, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lyft driver was carjacked last Thursday after police say he was transporting two teens from Craigmont High.

Memphis police say that on Aug. 25, a Lyft driver reported that his 2019 Ford Fusion was carjacked.

He told police that he picked up two teenage boys from Craigmont High School and was taking them to a destination in Southwest Memphis.

While en route, in the area of East Rollins Road, one of the boys pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver’s car.

The driver complied and exited. When the victim reached to take his phone, the suspects demanded he leave it.

The two suspects then drove off in the Fusion.

Moments later, officers recovered the victim’s cell phone in front of the suspects’ destination.

During the investigation, 18-year-old Lacameron Hunt was developed as a suspect in the carjacking.

On Tuesday, the Lyft driver positively identified Hunt in a photo lineup as one of the suspects responsible.

On Wednesday, Hunt was arrested on Flicker Street near Union Avenue.

Hunt admitted to participating in the incident and said that he threw the handgun that was used into a wooded area.

Hunt was charged with carjacking, possessing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8.

