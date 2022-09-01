Increasing clouds and more muggy by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with high to mid-level clouds at times. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with an east wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to around 70 with a mostly cloudy sky and light wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds will linger off and on Friday night but it will remain dry with lows in the 70s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Clouds will mix with sun Saturday with a pop-up shower possible. It will be more muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90. Isolated showers or storms are little more likely Sunday into Labor Day. High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to upper 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

