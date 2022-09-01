How companies can curb their carbon footprint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sustainability is all about finding balance.

For a business, that includes striking a balance between the economy, the environment, and society.

Joel Makower, founder of GreenBiz.com, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk talk about why sustainability is becoming more crucial for the business world.

He also talked about how remote and hybrid work has changed how we view sustainability, along with what changes employees and employers can make to lessen their carbon footprint.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

