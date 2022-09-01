Advertise with Us
Granja officially joins Tiger hoops

Ian Granja
Ian Granja(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ian Granja is signed, sealed and delivered to Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Men’s Basketball team.  

The 19-year-old wing from Spain is the Tigers’ lone freshman signing for the upcoming season.

The 6′7″ athlete played for Get Better Academy in the Czech Republic last season where he averaged more than 9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

He averaged more than 13 points and 4 boards playing in the U-19 Czech Republic League.

He spent two seasons playing for FC Barcelona, which produced both Pau and Marc Gasol.

