Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day weekend; 20% lower than July

Prices at the pump extend an 11-week decline and continue to fall before Labor Day weekend.
Prices at the pump extend an 11-week decline and continue to fall before Labor Day weekend.(welcomia via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After numerous price hikes at the pump, it looks like we are seeing a dip in prices continue as we approach the unofficial end of summer.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices ahead of Labor Day weekend are expected to be the lowest since March 3 and 20% lower than on Independence Day, at an average of $3.79 per gallon nationally.

The soaring gas prices seen earlier in the year threw a wrench into most of our road trip plans. GasBuddy reports gasoline demand over Independence Day weekend was notably lower than in 2021, and the decline in gallons used in recent weeks continues to push demand down along with prices.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to rethink their summer travel plans,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall.”

For those hitting the road as summer travel season comes to a close, market analysts recommend shopping around for the best prices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis
Blaize Angol
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
The two unknown suspects
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Demarcus Hull
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
R. Kelly’s lawyers start defense; he says he won’t testify
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
CDC recommends updated COVID vaccine boosters
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first...
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show