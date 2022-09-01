Advertise with Us
FEMA launches Ready Campaign encouraging emergency preparedness

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA’s Ready Campaign is urging everyone to make a plan because a disaster can strike at any time.

FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about how to build an emergency kit to safeguard your family and why it is so important to talk with your neighbors about your emergency plan.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

