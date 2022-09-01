FEMA launches Ready Campaign encouraging emergency preparedness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA’s Ready Campaign is urging everyone to make a plan because a disaster can strike at any time.

FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about how to build an emergency kit to safeguard your family and why it is so important to talk with your neighbors about your emergency plan.

