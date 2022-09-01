Cool morning & then low humidity this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures this morning are in the lower 60s, but high temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s. Humidity is still low today and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s this evening. Clouds will gradually build this evening and it will be mostly cloudy overnight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 93 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: The low humidity will last through Friday. However, high temperatures will still be in the lower 90s. Clouds will stick around all day Friday with a weather system sitting to our south.

WEEKEND: A few pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend with rising humidity. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will also be possible on Labor Day Monday, but it won’t be a wash out. An isolated afternoon shower can’t be ruled out on Tuesday or Wednesday either. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s all week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.