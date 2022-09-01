Advertise with Us
Affidavit shows new details on Wednesday shooting of MPD officer

By Parker King
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The affidavit from Wednesday’s shooting that involved an MPD officer tells us two men have been charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder.

19-year-old Keyon Moore and 18-year-old Zancarrion Johnson are the two men charged with the crime.

Police say they stepped out of there - said to be stolen - silver Infiniti G37 with modified handguns and opened fire on MPD Officer Jesse Acosta near the intersection of W. Van Heusen and Denee in South Memphis.

Upon further inspection, some of the weapons found by police had been modified to operate as fully automatic.

All of this happened in front of Robert Ross, who lives just across the street from the crime scene.

“All of a sudden, they turn around and start shooting,” Ross said.

Ross watched it from his front porch, moving to the side of his home shortly after gunfire erupted.

“I backed up just in case, you know, an innocent bystander gets shot,” he said, referring to himself.

Acosta was able to get away to a safe area, later being transported to Regional One.

Unaware Acosta had been hit until we told him, Ross was shocked at what he saw in his quiet South Memphis neighborhood.

“It’s been nice,” he said. “This ain’t never happened.”

Acosta was working on an auto-theft investigation the next block over on Otsego Drive, and we’re unsure if it has any connection to the stolen Infiniti Moore and Johnson was in.

He was hit in the abdomen but was able to find fellow officers and be transported to Regional One.

We learned the shots that missed Acosta hit a home at 93 W. Van Heusen, where Adrienne Taylor was inside.

When we knocked on her door, a man answered, saying, “We’re alright” and “She’s doing alright,” when we asked about Ms. Taylor.

Moore and Johnson, also a third person, 23-year-old Kayvus Jones, were later spotted at 4175 Hillgate Street near the Memphis International Airport.

According to the affidavit, the three men sped away in the same Infiniti.

This led to a 12-mile chase that ended with the three abandoning the Infiniti at Deer Trail Cove, a cul-de-sac in the Westwood Community, only making it a few blocks before they were arrested in the 4500 block of Sunvalley Drive.

We now know all three men have a criminal history.

Moore has five previous counts of vandalism ($1,000 or less), two previous counts of theft of property ($1,000 or less), and seven previous counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

All of those are from September of last year.

Johnson has two counts from August of this year: a misdemeanor for evading arrest and a count of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Jones has already dealt with three different counts of criminal first-degree murder, as well as 18 counts of aggravated assault, from a situation in February of last year.

All three men are scheduled to appear before a Shelby County judge Friday at 9 a.m.

As for Office Acosta, he was released from Regional One Wednesday evening.

