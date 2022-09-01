Affidavit: 3 charged after officer ambushed, shot during stolen vehicle investigation, 7 guns seized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men are accused of ambushing a Memphis police officer Wednesday while the officer was looking for stolen vehicles in Southwest Memphis.

Following the preliminary investigation, three men were detained Wednesday.

Now, according to an affidavit released Thursday, Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones, are each facing charges for the shooting that injured the officer.

Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones (Action News 5)

The affidavit details, that an officer was in the area of Otsego Drive to verify information in an investigation regarding a crackdown on car thefts.

Surveillance video shows the officer leaving the area and the stolen Infiniti following the officer before heading to W. Van Huesen Drive and Deneen Dr.

The two men then waited for the officer and ambushed him, according to the affidavit. The suspects, both armed, fired multiple rounds at the officer striking him in the right abdomen.

Luckily, he was able to drive himself to safety. The officer was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition and has since been released.

The gunfire also struck a nearby home with a woman inside.

Moore and Johnson then fled the scene with a third suspect, identified as Jones, in the stolen Infiniti. Officers saw them on Hillgate street where they attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused.

Officers pursued the suspects, with the help of a helicopter, for over 12 miles until the vehicle stopped at Deertrail Cove.

The three suspects exited the vehicle, fleeing into a wooded area, where they were eventually captured and taken into custody.

Investigators say the weapons found on the suspects included two handguns converted to fire as fully automatic weapons.

Moore and Johnson are facing multiple charges including criminal attempted first-degree murder, facilitation of reckless homicide, employment of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, theft of property, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and evading arrest.

Jones is charged with theft of property, evading arrest and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

They are all behind bars without bond.

