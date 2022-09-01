Advertise with Us
901 FC upset at home by Loudoun United

901 FC vs Loudoun United
901 FC vs Loudoun United(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s back to work for Memphis 901 FC Wednesday night. The Boys in Blue are coming off an 11-day break, but they’re still just four points out of first place in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Division.   

The 901 hosted Loudoun United Downtown at AutoZone Park.

Loudoun has struggled this season just one win away from home.

Memphis beat them on the Road 3-Nil back in May.

The 901 was all over the goal throughout the match. Aaron Molloy had a free kick, but Patrick Seacrist’s header went wide. 

Later, Phillip Goodrum got in front, but couldn’t control it.

Disaster in the second half as Seacrist tried a sliding clear on a breakaway, but didn’t get all of it.

Jacob Green did the rest, slots it past Drew Romig. 

That’s the only goal of the match.

The 901 pressing late, sees two ejected -- Defender Graham Smith on a double yellow card.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann gets the heave-ho for arguing a call.

Loudoun goes on to win it despite being outshot 24-9.

Final Score 1-Nil.

901 FC is now 16-3-7 on the season. The next match is at Orange County Saturday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

