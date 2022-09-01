3-year-old missing, last seen with aunt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a city watch for a 3-year-old boy who’s reported missing.

Police say the boy, Ketas Mebane, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Cella Street in Orange Mount.

He was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett “Shantai” Thompson, who is 36 and frequents the West Memphis area.

They were last seen leaving in a gray Chevy Malibu with an Arkansas tag.

Ketas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue and red shorts and dinosaur slippers.

If you know where these two may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.