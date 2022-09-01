Advertise with Us
3-year-old missing, last seen with aunt

Antwanett Thompson and Ketas Mebane
Antwanett Thompson and Ketas Mebane(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a city watch for a 3-year-old boy who’s reported missing.

Police say the boy, Ketas Mebane, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Cella Street in Orange Mount.

He was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett “Shantai” Thompson, who is 36 and frequents the West Memphis area.

They were last seen leaving in a gray Chevy Malibu with an Arkansas tag.

Ketas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue and red shorts and dinosaur slippers.

If you know where these two may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

