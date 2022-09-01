2 arrested after shooting at car full of people, killing 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested and charged after police say they shot at victims attempting to make an illicit purchase, killing one.

On Monday morning just after midnight, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the area of James Road and North Hollywood Street, where they found a car of five people with two suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that earlier that night, the five people drove to a Shell gas station located at 2711 Rangeline Road to meet a man to purchase a handgun.

The man, 18-year-old Andrew Jones, was sitting in the passenger seat of a Chevy Impala along with 24-year-old Valencia Vasquez, the driver.

After a victim handed Jones money for the handgun, the couple drove off with the money.

The five then followed the Impala in their car to get their money back, police say.

Jones then began shooting at their car with a rifle.

The Impala then sped off.

Two victims were transported to the hospital after police arrived at the scene. One died shortly after.

On Wednesday, Memphis’ Multi-Agency Gang Unit located Jones and Vasquez at Garden Apartments on Tillman Street.

Both were placed in custody.

Vasquez admitted to being the getaway driver, to observing Jones fire several shots at the victim’s vehicle, and to driving from the scene.

Vasquez was charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Jones was charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder, and four counts of possessing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.