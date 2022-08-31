Work at Jackson water plant could mean ‘no water at times’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who rely on water in Jackson could see a fluctuation in water pressure resulting in no water “at times,” while state and federal agencies work to repair the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

It’s the city’s largest water facility and serves 43,000 connections.

This is in addition to the low water pressure many people are already experiencing.

The work at the plant is in response to an emergency declaration approved by President Biden on Tuesday, increasing federal support to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis.

Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, helping to coordinate efforts at the plant, said residents could be impacted even more than they already area.

“You are going to experience a fluctuation in water pressure while work is being done on the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. This could mean no water at times,” MEMA said in a tweet.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted about the work underway to install a pump that will improve the flow of water into homes, schools, and businesses.

“We are installing our emergency rental pump at Jackson’s water plant,” Reeves said. “Thank you to the operators, delivery teams, and experts on the ground who are making these repairs to restore water for the people of Jackson. More to be done, but the work is happening at an incredible pace!”

Excessive rainfall made problems at the already troubled water plant worse.

The city’s water and sewer system suffers from Jackson’s aging infrastructure and years of neglect.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said it will cost at least a billion dollars to replace the water system alone.

