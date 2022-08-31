Woman indicted in Frayser gas station homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman who allegedly shot and killed a man at a gas station in April was indicted on Tuesday on murder charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The DA’s office says 25-year-old Brittany Hill was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

She is free on a $500,000 bond.

Police say the shooting occurred at a gas station on Rangeline Road at James Road in Frayser on April 29.

Witnesses say that just after midnight, Hill fired at least half a dozen shots at a car as its driver pulled away from a gas pump.

A passenger in the rear seat of the car, Derico Franklin, 24, was struck in the head and later died at the hospital on May 1.

After the shooting, security video shows Hill casually walking into the crowded convenience store, making a purchase, returning to her car and driving away.

Investigators learned that Hill and a woman in the victim’s car had an ongoing dispute by phone and social media over a man they both were dating.

Hill was arrested and charged several days later.

