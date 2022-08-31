Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
What parents need to know about RSV

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As fall approaches, the United States is reaching peak season for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

It is a common virus spread through close contact with an infected person coughing and sneezing or touching objects such as toys or doorknobs that have the virus on them.

That is why the American Lung Association is launching a campaign to education parent about the symptoms of RSV.

Dr. Juanita Mora, National Spokesperson for the American Lung Association, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about why RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants and how to best protect your child.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

