Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run

Blaize Angol
Blaize Angol(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run.

An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008.

Angol was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon after a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Macon, Georgia.

Investigators say they were able to determine Angol’s whereabouts and took him into custody.

He was transported to the local county jail and will await the extradition process back to Tennessee.

“When the U.S. Marshals Service is searching for you, it is not a matter of if you will be caught, but a matter of when and where,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “We are appreciative of the Task Force in Georgia who could help finally put an end to this 14-year run.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 31, 2022
Brittany Hill mugshot
Woman indicted in Frayser gas station homicide
Keaton apologized to the landlord after shooting four people in the rooming house.
Tenant at a rooming house was indicted in a triple homicide
Officer Shot Bria
Officer Shot Bria