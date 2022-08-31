West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run.

An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008.

Angol was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon after a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Macon, Georgia.

Investigators say they were able to determine Angol’s whereabouts and took him into custody.

He was transported to the local county jail and will await the extradition process back to Tennessee.

“When the U.S. Marshals Service is searching for you, it is not a matter of if you will be caught, but a matter of when and where,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “We are appreciative of the Task Force in Georgia who could help finally put an end to this 14-year run.”

