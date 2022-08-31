Advertise with Us
VA shares resources to help veterans in crisis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs joined forces to create “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.”

It is a national campaign hoping to encourage struggling Veterans to seek help for their life challenges before they reach a crisis point.

Dr. Matthew Miller, executive director of suicide prevention for the VA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to highlight new resources to help friends and families spread the word and support Veterans in their lives.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

