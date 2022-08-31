Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

University of Memphis men’s and women’s teams earn honors in AAC

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college pitch, University of Memphis Senior Bryce Meredith is the AAC Defensive Player of the Week. 

Meredith anchors a Tiger defense that limited Queens College and College of Charleston to just five shots on goal total.

The UofM next hosts Xavier Thursday night, at 7 p.m. at the Tiger Track and Soccer Complex Park and Getwell. 

On the women’s side, Tiger Forward Momo Nakao is the AAC Offensive Player of the Week, and Sarah Bozeman is the AAC Rookie of the Week. 

Nakao scored what proved the game-winning goals in victories over Iowa State and UAB.

Bozeman was almost perfect in goal shutting out the Cyclones and recording two saves vs the Blazers.

The UofM women are at Louisville Thursday and No. 8 Virginia Saturday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts after Arkansas scores a touchdown against Rice during the...
Razorbacks to meet Bearcats for first time on gridiron Saturday
Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Consultant role next for UofM’s Larry Brown
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny on Tiger hoops’ radar
Keyonte Johnson
Tigers basketball getting look from former SEC pre-season play of the year