University of Memphis men’s and women’s teams earn honors in AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college pitch, University of Memphis Senior Bryce Meredith is the AAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Meredith anchors a Tiger defense that limited Queens College and College of Charleston to just five shots on goal total.

The UofM next hosts Xavier Thursday night, at 7 p.m. at the Tiger Track and Soccer Complex Park and Getwell.

On the women’s side, Tiger Forward Momo Nakao is the AAC Offensive Player of the Week, and Sarah Bozeman is the AAC Rookie of the Week.

Nakao scored what proved the game-winning goals in victories over Iowa State and UAB.

Bozeman was almost perfect in goal shutting out the Cyclones and recording two saves vs the Blazers.

The UofM women are at Louisville Thursday and No. 8 Virginia Saturday.

