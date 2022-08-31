Tigers look for offensive precision in game one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Only four days and counting till kickoff of the college football season for the Memphis Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

We’ve been talking about the leadup to the game since fall camp opened August 3.

It’s time to start getting down to the brass tax of what’s going to happen on the field or at least what the coaches want.

One of the coaches, Tim Cramsey, is new to the University of Memphis as the offensive coordinator.

He has a history of adapting his style to the talent. Cramsey said, there are several facets to the game that are sacrosanct no matter the talent.

“We need to stay on course,” said Cramsey. “We need to get four yards on first down, four yards on second down and put ourselves in third and short situations: Stay out of third and long situations where they can put their specific third down defense in the game and get you behind the sticks. So, we have to stay on course, and that’s as simple as not hurting yourself as far as penalties and stuff like that. Obviously, holding on to the ball, we refer to them as drive killers. You know, anything that gets us off course: a sack, a negative play, a penalty. obviously, the ultimate drive killer is not having the ball anymore.”

Kickoff for the Tigers and Bulldogs is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. down at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

