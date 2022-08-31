Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tenant at a rooming house was indicted in a triple homicide

Keaton apologized to the landlord after shooting four people in the rooming house.
Keaton apologized to the landlord after shooting four people in the rooming house.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tenant at a rooming house was indicted for a triple homicide after he claimed he “just lost it,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

On June 27, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., at the rooming house in Dune Avenue near Lamar Avenue, Jermel Keaton was arrested for shooting four tenants at the rooming home, leaving three victims dead.

The landlord notified police that Keaton wanted to turn himself in and lost it after feeling threatened, so he began shooting.

Keaton was indicted for three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Keaton is being held on a $3 million bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Whitehaven
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

Brittany Hill mugshot
Woman indicted in Frayser gas station homicide
Chief C.J. Davis gives update after officer shot
Chief C.J. Davis gives update after officer shot
Officer Shot Bria
Officer Shot Bria
The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Whitehaven