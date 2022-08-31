Tenant at a rooming house was indicted in a triple homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tenant at a rooming house was indicted for a triple homicide after he claimed he “just lost it,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

On June 27, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., at the rooming house in Dune Avenue near Lamar Avenue, Jermel Keaton was arrested for shooting four tenants at the rooming home, leaving three victims dead.

The landlord notified police that Keaton wanted to turn himself in and lost it after feeling threatened, so he began shooting.

Keaton was indicted for three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Keaton is being held on a $3 million bond.

