MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and less humid with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun will mix with high clouds at times. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with an east wind around 5 mph. Lows will drop to around 70 with a few clouds Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Clouds will increase some with a pop-up shower Saturday and rising humidity. Isolated showers or storms are little more likely Sunday into Labor Day. High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to low 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.