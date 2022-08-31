Steve Mulroy to be sworn in as Shelby County’s new district attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s District Attorney-elect will be sworn in Wednesday. Steve Mulroy was voted into office earlier this month, becoming the county’s newest DA after an 11-year term from the previous one.

The race for district attorney here in Shelby County was one of the most talked about races for this year’s general election.

Steve Mulroy received 56% of the votes over incumbent District Attorney Amy Weirich and Wednesday, she will be passing the baton to Mulroy.

Two weeks ago, Mulroy announced his transition team -- a team that he says shares the same vision as him.

Throughout Mulroy’s campaign, he and Weirich were vocal about their differences in how they would tackle issues.

More recently, amid the state’s strictest abortion ban taking effect, Mulroy addressed how he plans to enforce the new law.

“I’ve made it very, very clear from the beginning that as a policy matter, I don’t think the criminal justice system should be used on matters such as reproductive rights,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy has also served as a law professor for the University of Memphis since 2000.

Mulroy’s inauguration will take place in just a few hours at 10 a.m. in Memphis.

