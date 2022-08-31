Rebels look for quarterback as game one looms

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Saturday will mark the opener for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss will debut a new offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr. when they take on Troy in Oxford.

The Rebels are still in the process of naming a starting quarterback. Head coach Lane Kiffin takes his time on the decision.

The new quarterback needs to show he can lead Kiffin’s complicated offense. So far, according to Kiffin, nobody has taken the mantle.

After their final scrimmage Saturday, Kiffin says he was frustrated with how the team played, and the players know it.

”You know every coach just has their different approach to how they handle these quarterback battles and stuff like that. Really my mindset going forward is just trying to prepare myself like I am going to be the starter and I know Luke is doing the same thing. At the end of the day we just want to win, so we’re going to do everything in our power to do that,” said Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss quarterback.

“We’re both doing really good things. I feel like, I’m obviously focused on myself and he’s focused on himself as well. it’s really cool to see us both do well. I think we’re doing good things, and when we’re both doing well our offense is really rolling and I think we have a really good chance to be special,” said Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss quarterback.

Kickoff for the Rebels and Troy Trojans is 3 p.m. Saturday in Oxford.

