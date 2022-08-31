Advertise with Us
Razorbacks to meet Bearcats for first time on gridiron Saturday

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts after Arkansas scores a touchdown against Rice during the...
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts after Arkansas scores a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are preparing for a Top 25 Opening Day matchup against the defending American Athletic Conference Champion Cincinnati Bearcats.

It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. Arkansas is ranked 19 in the AP Pre-Season.

Cincy comes in at No. 23. 

The Bearcats lost their starting QB to the NFL in Desmond Ridder, who was the second quarterback taken in the Draft.

The Hogs are bringing back K.J. Jefferson.

The Sardis, Mississippi native is on just about everyone’s watch list under center. 

Head Hog Sam Pittman says this matchup will re-introduce the Razorbacks to the nation.

“They’re big, athletic, strong in the front. They’ve got linebackers who are big that can play in the box and run sideline to sideline,” said Pittman. “They are long in the secondary. They’ve got good cover corners, they’ve got a Safety that likes to come down and hit., but they are Long back there. So, they’re a very, very, very good defense, But, we’ve got to come out, execute our gameplan, and take care of the little things.” 

The Hogs and Bearcats meet for the first time Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Fayetteville.

