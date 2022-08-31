Razorbacks to meet Bearcats for first time on gridiron Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are preparing for a Top 25 Opening Day matchup against the defending American Athletic Conference Champion Cincinnati Bearcats.

It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. Arkansas is ranked 19 in the AP Pre-Season.

Cincy comes in at No. 23.

The Bearcats lost their starting QB to the NFL in Desmond Ridder, who was the second quarterback taken in the Draft.

The Hogs are bringing back K.J. Jefferson.

The Sardis, Mississippi native is on just about everyone’s watch list under center.

Head Hog Sam Pittman says this matchup will re-introduce the Razorbacks to the nation.

“They’re big, athletic, strong in the front. They’ve got linebackers who are big that can play in the box and run sideline to sideline,” said Pittman. “They are long in the secondary. They’ve got good cover corners, they’ve got a Safety that likes to come down and hit., but they are Long back there. So, they’re a very, very, very good defense, But, we’ve got to come out, execute our gameplan, and take care of the little things.”

The Hogs and Bearcats meet for the first time Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Fayetteville.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.