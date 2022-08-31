Advertise with Us
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis

(Source: President Biden / Twitter)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday.

The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Hinds County,” a press release said.

The news comes after Governor Tate Reeves announced in a press conference Tuesday that he had asked President Biden to declare the situation in Jackson a federal emergency.

According to President Biden, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide, at its discretion, equipment, and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

The press release says that emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% Federal funding for 90 days.

