Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD officer shot in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the corner of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove just before 12:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their condition.

The suspect is still on the run, police say.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

City of Memphis
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy inauguration
DA Steve Mulroy: ‘Change will come after consultation in the community’
Memphis Police Department
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide
Weather
Wednesday forecast