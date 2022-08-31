MPD officer shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the corner of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove just before 12:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their condition.

The suspect is still on the run, police say.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.