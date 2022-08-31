Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events

City of Memphis
City of Memphis(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate 901 day. Here is a list of free events happening across the area Thursday:

901 Day Grizz Bash

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Outside FedExForum Plaza

This event is free to the public and parking will be available for guests in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to attendees.

They will have inflatables, face painters and a dunk tank, as well as a variety of local vendors and food trucks for fans to enjoy.

Rockwalk

When: 5-9 p.m.

Where: 287 Madison Avenue

There will be live outdoor performances, new businesses, specials at restaurants and retail.

Choose901 hosting the celebration at the Ravine. It is a free event series that celebrates Memphis’ rich musical talent and its roots in the Edge, local businesses, and more happening.

A Taste of Memphis

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Tiger Lane 450 Early Maxwell

This free event will feature neighborhood booths, live music and performances, food, children’s activities and entertainment for all, and a friendly competition that will allow our neighborhoods to display their greatness.

Tigers on Tour

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: 76 Waterworks Avenue

The event features inflatables in the Pouncer’s Pals Kids Zone, lawn games, a food truck outside and food and drink specials inside, and Grind City Brewing will provide a free beer to the first 50 of-age guests.

Overton Square 901 Day Market

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Overton Square

The event will include live performances by Raneem + Better in Color and market shops.

901 Fest

When: Sep. 1 - Sep 4. 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Where: 2166 Central Avenue

It will be four days of live music, drinks, food, and Tiger football.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
The scene on I-55
Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Forked River Commons mockup
Big developments coming to Millington
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25...
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
Corsicana Mattress Company: Olive Branch, MS Plant Closure
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

Latest News

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy inauguration
DA Steve Mulroy: ‘Change will come after consultation in the community’
Memphis Police Department
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide
Weather
Wednesday forecast
Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, mayor says