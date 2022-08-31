Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate 901 day. Here is a list of free events happening across the area Thursday:

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Outside FedExForum Plaza

This event is free to the public and parking will be available for guests in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to attendees.

They will have inflatables, face painters and a dunk tank, as well as a variety of local vendors and food trucks for fans to enjoy.

When: 5-9 p.m.

Where: 287 Madison Avenue

There will be live outdoor performances, new businesses, specials at restaurants and retail.

Choose901 hosting the celebration at the Ravine. It is a free event series that celebrates Memphis’ rich musical talent and its roots in the Edge, local businesses, and more happening.

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Tiger Lane 450 Early Maxwell

This free event will feature neighborhood booths, live music and performances, food, children’s activities and entertainment for all, and a friendly competition that will allow our neighborhoods to display their greatness.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: 76 Waterworks Avenue

The event features inflatables in the Pouncer’s Pals Kids Zone, lawn games, a food truck outside and food and drink specials inside, and Grind City Brewing will provide a free beer to the first 50 of-age guests.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Overton Square

The event will include live performances by Raneem + Better in Color and market shops.

When: Sep. 1 - Sep 4. 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Where: 2166 Central Avenue

It will be four days of live music, drinks, food, and Tiger football.

